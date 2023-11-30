Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 65,810 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 185.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,264 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,810 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Federal Signal worth $6,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FSS. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FSS opened at $68.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.81. Federal Signal Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.44 and a fifty-two week high of $70.38.

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $446.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.57 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 8.74%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.74%.

In other Federal Signal news, COO Mark Weber sold 56,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total value of $3,682,568.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 47,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,912.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

About Federal Signal

(Free Report)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

