Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 585 Shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,967 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of PDF Solutions worth $5,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions during the first quarter worth $33,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions during the second quarter worth $39,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 62.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 33.2% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Get PDF Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PDF Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of PDF Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of PDF Solutions in a report on Wednesday, August 30th.

PDF Solutions Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of PDFS opened at $30.37 on Thursday. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.12 and a 12 month high of $48.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 506.17 and a beta of 1.52.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. PDF Solutions had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $42.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PDF Solutions

(Free Report)

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PDF Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDF Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.