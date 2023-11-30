Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 84,701 Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report) by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,701 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals worth $5,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1,144.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 740.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,355 shares in the last quarter.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of SNDX opened at $16.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.88 and a 200-day moving average of $17.86. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $11.22 and a one year high of $29.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Syndax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SNDX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.07. As a group, analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SNDX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.09.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SNDX

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged (KMT2Ar) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.