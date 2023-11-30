Panagora Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,667 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $5,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in O-I Glass by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,597,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,789,000 after buying an additional 291,640 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in O-I Glass by 0.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,462,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $442,001,000 after buying an additional 56,192 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in O-I Glass by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,841,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,643,000 after buying an additional 54,511 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in O-I Glass by 14.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,187,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,650,000 after buying an additional 667,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in O-I Glass by 0.4% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,285,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,081,000 after buying an additional 12,649 shares during the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O-I Glass Stock Up 0.4 %

O-I Glass stock opened at $14.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.38. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.56 and a 52 week high of $23.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. O-I Glass’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OI shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on O-I Glass from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut O-I Glass from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on O-I Glass from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on O-I Glass from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O-I Glass presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.90.

O-I Glass Company Profile

(Free Report)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

Further Reading

