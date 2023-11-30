Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Bruker were worth $2,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRKR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 31.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,455 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 747.0% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,759 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 18,308 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 46,875 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BRKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Bruker from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bruker in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Bruker Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $65.15 on Thursday. Bruker Co. has a 12 month low of $53.79 and a 12 month high of $84.84. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $742.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.83 million. Bruker had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 32.20%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bruker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.22%.

About Bruker



Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Featured Stories

