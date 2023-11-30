Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $2.53 Million Stock Position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,778 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $2,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PB shares. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prosperity Bancshares has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.63.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Performance

NYSE:PB opened at $59.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.02 and a 200-day moving average of $57.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.95. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.60 and a 52 week high of $78.76.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $419.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Prosperity Bancshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is an increase from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.82%.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

