Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 401 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Timken were worth $2,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TKR. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Timken during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Timken by 2,606.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Timken during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Timken during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Timken during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Timken from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Timken in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Timken from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Timken from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Timken presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.22.

Timken Stock Performance

Timken stock opened at $72.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.30. The Timken Company has a twelve month low of $65.71 and a twelve month high of $95.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.55.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Timken had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Timken Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Timken’s payout ratio is 22.18%.

Insider Activity at Timken

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total transaction of $370,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,578,898.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and industrial motion products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as industrial motion components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

