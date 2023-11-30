Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Trims Holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $2,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SF. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 111.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Stifel Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $682,191,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 321.8% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 3,397.6% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Stifel Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. 81.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Stifel Financial Price Performance

SF opened at $61.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.92. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $53.47 and a 52-week high of $68.77.

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.69%. Stifel Financial’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.