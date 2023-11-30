Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $2,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Chemed by 35.5% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 194.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after acquiring an additional 6,967 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 263,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,491,000 after acquiring an additional 16,057 shares during the period. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Stock Performance

CHE stock opened at $566.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.49. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $481.99 and a one year high of $590.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $545.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $534.16.

Chemed Announces Dividend

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $564.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.42 million. Chemed had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.74 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 9.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chemed from $576.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chemed in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Chemed

In other news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.73, for a total value of $579,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,083,346.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.85, for a total value of $710,545.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,798,127.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.73, for a total transaction of $579,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,083,346.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,031 shares of company stock valued at $12,736,950. Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Profile

(Free Report)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Featured Articles

