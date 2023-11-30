O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Director Dana Perlman Sells 100 Shares

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total transaction of $97,424.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,165.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $973.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $939.38 and a 200-day moving average of $936.90. The company has a market cap of $57.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.83. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $767.27 and a one year high of $1,005.96.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.36 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.86% and a negative return on equity of 152.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On O’Reilly Automotive

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 141.7% during the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ORLY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $990.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $983.00 to $1,040.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,007.63.

View Our Latest Research Report on ORLY

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.