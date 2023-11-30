Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson Sells 3,568 Shares of Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 3,568 shares of Legacy Housing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $80,672.48. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 978,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,121,691.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 20th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $382,974.00.
- On Monday, November 13th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 5,223 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total value of $115,323.84.
- On Monday, November 6th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,466 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total value of $47,174.58.
- On Monday, October 30th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total value of $310,764.00.
- On Wednesday, October 25th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 5,771 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $105,205.33.
- On Monday, October 23rd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 7,864 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total value of $144,540.32.
- On Monday, October 16th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $325,380.00.
- On Wednesday, October 4th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 1,543 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total value of $29,378.72.
- On Monday, October 2nd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 977 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total value of $18,690.01.
- On Wednesday, September 27th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 735 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $14,824.95.
Legacy Housing Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of LEGH opened at $22.50 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.16. Legacy Housing Co. has a 52-week low of $16.78 and a 52-week high of $25.30. The company has a market cap of $548.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.91.
Separately, Wedbush started coverage on Legacy Housing in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.
About Legacy Housing
Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.
