Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson Sells 3,568 Shares of Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 3,568 shares of Legacy Housing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $80,672.48. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 978,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,121,691.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 20th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $382,974.00.

On Monday, November 13th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 5,223 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total value of $115,323.84.

On Monday, November 6th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,466 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total value of $47,174.58.

On Monday, October 30th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total value of $310,764.00.

On Wednesday, October 25th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 5,771 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $105,205.33.

On Monday, October 23rd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 7,864 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total value of $144,540.32.

On Monday, October 16th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $325,380.00.

On Wednesday, October 4th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 1,543 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total value of $29,378.72.

On Monday, October 2nd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 977 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total value of $18,690.01.

On Wednesday, September 27th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 735 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $14,824.95.

Legacy Housing Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of LEGH opened at $22.50 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.16. Legacy Housing Co. has a 52-week low of $16.78 and a 52-week high of $25.30. The company has a market cap of $548.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Legacy Housing

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEGH. Voss Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 5.0% during the third quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 780,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,140,000 after acquiring an additional 37,177 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 8.0% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 612,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,894,000 after acquiring an additional 45,159 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 15.0% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 493,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,232,000 after acquiring an additional 64,395 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 8.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 475,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,026,000 after acquiring an additional 36,501 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 9.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 460,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,880,000 after acquiring an additional 39,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush started coverage on Legacy Housing in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

Further Reading

