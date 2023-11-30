Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,489 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.23% of Watts Water Technologies worth $14,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 93.5% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 458.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:WTS opened at $191.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $180.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.85. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.70 and a twelve month high of $199.21.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $504.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WTS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $171.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Watts Water Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.20.

Insider Transactions at Watts Water Technologies

In related news, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 9,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total value of $1,771,149.08. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 17,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,278,217.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Watts Water Technologies news, CFO Shashank Patel sold 2,336 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total transaction of $444,167.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,583,378.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 9,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total transaction of $1,771,149.08. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 17,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,278,217.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control and protection products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, and leak detection and protection products for plumbing and hot water applications.

