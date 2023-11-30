Huntington National Bank Reduces Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Huntington National Bank reduced its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 22.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,239 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of TC Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,243,924,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $519,894,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in TC Energy by 78.6% in the first quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 12,387,569 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $481,187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449,857 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 80.9% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,070,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $430,564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the second quarter valued at $226,667,000. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on TRP. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on TC Energy from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. TheStreet downgraded TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised TC Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

TC Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TRP opened at $37.08 on Thursday. TC Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $32.51 and a 12-month high of $48.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.25.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. TC Energy had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Equities analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently -4,583.33%.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

