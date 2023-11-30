Huntington National Bank Increases Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 93.8% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 117.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter worth $35,000. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HWM shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.69.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $51.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.57. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.83 and a twelve month high of $52.96. The company has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 19.15%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. This is a boost from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.16%.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

