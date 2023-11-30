Euroz Hartleys Group Limited (ASX:EZL) Insider Andrew McKenzie Purchases 76,777 Shares

Euroz Hartleys Group Limited (ASX:EZLGet Free Report) insider Andrew McKenzie bought 76,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.88 ($0.58) per share, for a total transaction of A$67,563.76 ($44,744.21).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Euroz Hartleys Group Limited, a diversified financial services company, provides stockbroking, corporate finance, funds management, investing, financial advisory, and wealth management services to private, institutional, and corporate clients primarily in Australia. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, and Funds Management segments.

