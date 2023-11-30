Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX) Senior Officer Peter Jeremie Hardie Sells 12,265 Shares of Stock

Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Peter Jeremie Hardie sold 12,265 shares of Equinox Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.21, for a total transaction of C$88,430.65.

Equinox Gold Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of EQX opened at C$7.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.94. Equinox Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of C$4.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.88 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.88.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$8.75 to C$8.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$8.75 to C$8.50 in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Equinox Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$5.00 to C$7.25 in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th.

About Equinox Gold

(Get Free Report)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.