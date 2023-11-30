View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) Major Shareholder Madrone Capital Partners, Llc Sells 95,503 Shares of Stock

View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW – Get Free Report) major shareholder Madrone Capital Partners, Llc sold 95,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total transaction of $117,468.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 327,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,606.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Madrone Capital Partners, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 27th, Madrone Capital Partners, Llc sold 19,313 shares of View stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $33,411.49.

On Tuesday, November 21st, Madrone Capital Partners, Llc sold 9,331 shares of View stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $19,128.55.

View Stock Down 33.3 %

VIEW stock opened at $1.10 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.58. View, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $95.40. The company has a market cap of $4.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Institutional Trading of View

About View

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of View by 110.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,539,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909,069 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in View by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,164,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,664 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in View by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 20,216,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,549 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of View by 980.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,141,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of View by 9,315.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 947,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 937,400 shares during the last quarter.

View, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; Controls, Software and Services, a network infrastructure comprising wiring and controls system that provides a network addressable location, as well as software and algorithms that control the behavior of glass panel in real time; and View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices.

