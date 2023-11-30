View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) Major Shareholder Madrone Capital Partners, Llc Sells 95,503 Shares of Stock

View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW – Get Free Report) major shareholder Madrone Capital Partners, Llc sold 95,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total transaction of $117,468.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 327,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,606.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Madrone Capital Partners, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 27th, Madrone Capital Partners, Llc sold 19,313 shares of View stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $33,411.49.
- On Tuesday, November 21st, Madrone Capital Partners, Llc sold 9,331 shares of View stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $19,128.55.
View Stock Down 33.3 %
VIEW stock opened at $1.10 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.58. View, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $95.40. The company has a market cap of $4.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.63.
Institutional Trading of View
About View
View, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; Controls, Software and Services, a network infrastructure comprising wiring and controls system that provides a network addressable location, as well as software and algorithms that control the behavior of glass panel in real time; and View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than View
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Salesforce.com completes a reversal: new all-time high in sight
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Foot Locker gets a fresh wind, shares surge
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- The top-rated strong-buy stocks on Marketbeat’s radar
Receive News & Ratings for View Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for View and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.