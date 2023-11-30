Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Director Allison Pickens Sells 990 Shares of Stock

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) Director Allison Pickens sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $70,012.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,196 shares in the company, valued at $579,621.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Commvault Systems Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CVLT opened at $73.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.85. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.20 and a 1-year high of $78.80.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $201.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.47 million. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 23.96%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commvault Systems

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its stake in Commvault Systems by 4.2% in the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 3,691 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Commvault Systems by 3.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,009 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in Commvault Systems by 2.9% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,644 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC grew its position in Commvault Systems by 2.7% during the third quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 7,179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Commvault Systems by 64.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVLT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.60.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

