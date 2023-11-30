Insider Buying: Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Director Purchases 10,740 Shares of Stock

Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Free Report) Director Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 10,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.34 per share, with a total value of $78,831.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,210,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,888,483.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ultralife Price Performance

Shares of ULBI stock opened at $7.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.10 million, a PE ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Ultralife Co. has a twelve month low of $3.67 and a twelve month high of $11.85.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $39.49 million for the quarter. Ultralife had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 5.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ULBI. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Ultralife in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ultralife in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Ultralife

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ultralife in the third quarter valued at $641,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Ultralife in the third quarter valued at $106,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Ultralife in the third quarter valued at $1,776,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Ultralife in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Ultralife by 0.7% in the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,072,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,465,000 after acquiring an additional 7,070 shares in the last quarter. 25.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultralife Company Profile

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium-ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

Recommended Stories

