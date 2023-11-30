Joe T. Ford Acquires 10,000 Shares of Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST) Stock

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) Director Joe T. Ford bought 10,000 shares of Westrock Coffee stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.30 per share, with a total value of $93,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 200,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,574.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Westrock Coffee Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of WEST opened at $9.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $814.37 million, a P/E ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 0.34. Westrock Coffee has a 52-week low of $6.88 and a 52-week high of $14.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Westrock Coffee in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westrock Coffee

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Westrock Coffee in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Westrock Coffee in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Westrock Coffee in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westrock Coffee in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Westrock Coffee by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

About Westrock Coffee

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions and Sustainable Sourcing and Traceability. The company provides coffee sourcing, supply chain management, product development, roasting, packaging, and distribution services to the retail, food service and restaurant, convenience store and travel center, non-commercial account, CPG, and hospitality industries.

