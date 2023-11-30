Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 471,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 136,600 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of TechnipFMC worth $7,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTI. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in TechnipFMC by 68,732.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,053,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,987,000 after buying an additional 7,043,670 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,933,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $718,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888,998 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 365.6% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,900,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062,530 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 126.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,665,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608,136 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 144.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,406,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600,600 shares during the period. 98.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTI has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $13.80 to $23.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas cut shares of TechnipFMC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.71.

TechnipFMC stock opened at $20.23 on Thursday. TechnipFMC plc has a fifty-two week low of $11.09 and a fifty-two week high of $22.78. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of -252.88 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.39.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. TechnipFMC’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is -250.00%.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

