Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Purchases 24,420 Shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,110 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,420 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 1.10% of Kimball Electronics worth $7,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 3.8% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,443 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,550 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. 70.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimball Electronics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kimball Electronics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on Kimball Electronics in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Kimball Electronics from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Kimball Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th.

Kimball Electronics Stock Down 0.2 %

Kimball Electronics stock opened at $24.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $613.80 million, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.95. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $19.52 and a one year high of $31.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.95 and a 200 day moving average of $26.99.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $438.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.00 million. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 3.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kimball Electronics, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Kimball Electronics Profile

(Free Report)

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain support services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. It provides electronics manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support, to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end market verticals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.