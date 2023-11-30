Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 283,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $7,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 91.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 62.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 65.7% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter.

BLMN opened at $23.20 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.97. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $19.97 and a one year high of $28.67.

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 79.49% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Bloomin’ Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

BLMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.90.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

