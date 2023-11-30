Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,520 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 0.23% of Rush Enterprises worth $7,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 55.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 10.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 9.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 446,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,717,000 after acquiring an additional 39,377 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 59.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 8,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 9.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,352,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,659,000 after acquiring an additional 283,822 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Rush Enterprises Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of RUSHA stock opened at $39.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.25. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.65 and a 52-week high of $46.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.97 and its 200 day moving average is $39.95.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rush Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.62%.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, and Blue Bird.

