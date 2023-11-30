Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 501,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,460 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 0.69% of B&G Foods worth $6,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 124.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in B&G Foods by 818.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in B&G Foods during the first quarter worth $60,000. 63.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Piper Sandler cut shares of B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of B&G Foods from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

B&G Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BGS opened at $9.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $16.68.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. B&G Foods had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a positive return on equity of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $502.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

B&G Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is currently -133.33%.

About B&G Foods

(Free Report)

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, cookies and crackers, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.