Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Purchases 59,650 Shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 519,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,650 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Energy were worth $6,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 172.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 9,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 5,581 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the period. 91.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at Liberty Energy

In related news, President Ron Gusek sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $1,024,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,201,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,621,685.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider R Sean Elliott sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $204,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 197,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,026,633.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Ron Gusek sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $1,024,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,201,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,621,685.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 315,308 shares of company stock valued at $5,802,999 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Liberty Energy from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Liberty Energy from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

View Our Latest Report on LBRT

Liberty Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of LBRT stock opened at $19.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.34. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.18 and a 52-week high of $21.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.11 and its 200 day moving average is $16.45.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 37.67% and a net margin of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This is an increase from Liberty Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.81%.

About Liberty Energy

(Free Report)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods, and technologies; and other services comprising design and pump diagnostic fracture injection test, DFIT and mini-frac analysis, and laboratory services, such as fluid rheology, surfactant, clay control, scaling and biocide testing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.