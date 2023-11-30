Meritage Group LP Purchases Shares of 543 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Meritage Group LP purchased a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 543 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in NVIDIA by 84,165.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,389,779,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $587,904,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,130,327 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,459,414 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $20,022,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,401 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,023,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621,002 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,900,874,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,702,416 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,028,280,000 after acquiring an additional 322,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $481.40 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $138.84 and a twelve month high of $505.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.51, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $451.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $434.49.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.11%.

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total transaction of $9,637,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,936,041. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.40, for a total transaction of $14,440,243.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,800,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,793,980,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 148,970 shares of company stock worth $69,822,411. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company's stock.

NVDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $440.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $588.38.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

