McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,384 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.42% of McGrath RentCorp worth $9,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 210.0% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 211.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on MGRC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on McGrath RentCorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on McGrath RentCorp from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th.

McGrath RentCorp Price Performance

Shares of MGRC opened at $99.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.78. McGrath RentCorp has a fifty-two week low of $85.63 and a fifty-two week high of $111.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.49 and its 200-day moving average is $97.23.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.40. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $243.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McGrath RentCorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th were issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 16th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Trease Kristina Van sold 4,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $441,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,073 shares in the company, valued at $415,446. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McGrath RentCorp Profile

(Free Report)

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.