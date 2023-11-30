Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.05-7.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.11-6.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.23 billion.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of ASO stock opened at $50.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.28. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a one year low of $42.83 and a one year high of $69.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on ASO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $68.41.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 40,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $2,027,765.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,517,259.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 40,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $2,027,765.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,517,259.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $32,662.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,596 shares of company stock worth $2,128,510. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 117.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 850,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,529,000 after buying an additional 459,085 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 42.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter worth $447,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 15,599 shares during the last quarter.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Featured Stories

