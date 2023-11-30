Panagora Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,744 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 131,480 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Olin worth $9,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Olin by 10.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the first quarter valued at $230,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Olin by 8.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after acquiring an additional 6,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Olin by 5.8% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Olin alerts:

Olin Stock Performance

NYSE OLN opened at $46.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Olin Co. has a 52-week low of $41.71 and a 52-week high of $64.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.44.

Olin Dividend Announcement

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. Olin had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on OLN shares. Barclays cut their price target on Olin from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Olin from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Olin from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Olin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Olin from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Olin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.43.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on OLN

Olin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.