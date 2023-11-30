Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $432.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.39 million. Leslie’s had a net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 18.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Leslie’s updated its FY24 guidance to $0.25-0.33 EPS.

LESL opened at $5.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.00. Leslie’s has a 1-year low of $4.39 and a 1-year high of $17.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $962.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LESL. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Leslie’s by 463.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Leslie’s by 113.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Leslie’s by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $183,000.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LESL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leslie’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.38.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

