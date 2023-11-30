Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $588,000 in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,430 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 2,240.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,465,581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,965 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $166,954,000. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter worth about $140,332,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 262.9% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 184,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $82,627,000 after purchasing an additional 133,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 60.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 337,996 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $159,746,000 after purchasing an additional 127,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Sue Main sold 770 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.28, for a total transaction of $323,615.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,858,691.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Sue Main sold 770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.28, for a total value of $323,615.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,858,691.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.40, for a total transaction of $5,491,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,533,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,217 shares of company stock valued at $7,206,425 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:TDY opened at $399.17 on Thursday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $364.98 and a twelve month high of $448.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $394.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $400.58.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.29. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TDY. StockNews.com cut shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $530.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $423.00 to $495.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $495.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $503.86.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TDY

Teledyne Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.