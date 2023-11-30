Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires New Stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 58,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 444.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 311.2% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 38.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 104.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ELAN stock opened at $12.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of -5.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.38 and its 200-day moving average is $10.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1 year low of $7.88 and a 1 year high of $14.69.

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 26.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ELAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.70.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

