Bridgewater Associates LP Grows Stock Holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 394.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,125 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,459 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 68.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 334.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. TheStreet raised Armstrong World Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Armstrong World Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.75.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Up 1.5 %

AWI opened at $84.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.88. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $62.03 and a one year high of $84.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.11.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $347.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.42 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 17.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Armstrong World Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. This is a boost from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 22.36%.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling and wall systems in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers suspended mineral fiber, soft fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems, as well as wood, wood fiber, glass-reinforced-gypsum, and felt ceiling and wall products; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings and walls for use in commercial settings; and facade and partition products.

Featured Stories

