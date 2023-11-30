Bridgewater Associates LP Trims Stock Holdings in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Bridgewater Associates LP decreased its position in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,040 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.11% of Silk Road Medical worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 41,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 15,060 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,293,000 after buying an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 5,245 shares during the last quarter.

SILK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CL King cut Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Silk Road Medical from $25.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Argus cut Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. B. Riley cut Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.60.

In other news, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 2,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $40,515.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 435,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,633,606.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

SILK stock opened at $8.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 10.03, a quick ratio of 9.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 12-month low of $6.08 and a 12-month high of $58.04. The stock has a market cap of $336.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day moving average is $19.99.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 35.40% and a negative net margin of 32.81%. The company had revenue of $44.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a specialty balloon for the TCAR procedure.

