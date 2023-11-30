Bridgewater Associates LP Buys New Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,177 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 957.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 201 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8,333.3% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 506 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

JAZZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.86.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $114.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 129.84, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $127.09 and a 200 day moving average of $129.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.06. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $111.25 and a one year high of $160.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $216,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,080.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.