Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 868,857 Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Bridgewater Associates LP lessened its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 868,857 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDU. XY Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the second quarter worth $853,000. Aperture Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 23.3% in the first quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 50,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 9,615 shares during the last quarter. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund grew its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 144.0% in the second quarter. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund now owns 427,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,862,000 after acquiring an additional 252,000 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the second quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 55.6% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,343,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,044,000 after acquiring an additional 479,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EDU shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Friday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $42.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Shares of NYSE EDU opened at $78.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 47.77 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.27. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $79.11.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

