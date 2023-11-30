Bridgewater Associates LP Grows Position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,722 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,789 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in TELUS were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of TELUS by 6.4% during the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 64,510 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,863 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TELUS by 4.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,042,757 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $137,033,000 after acquiring an additional 275,728 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of TELUS by 2.6% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 112,106 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TELUS by 4.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,813,769 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,462,000 after acquiring an additional 84,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of TELUS by 1.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,496,359 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $68,039,000 after acquiring an additional 42,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on TU. Bank of America decreased their price objective on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on TELUS from C$29.50 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on TELUS from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on TELUS from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th.

TELUS Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TU opened at $17.55 on Thursday. TELUS Co. has a 1-year low of $15.47 and a 1-year high of $21.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.87. The company has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a PE ratio of 42.81, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.73.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). TELUS had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TELUS Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a $0.271 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. TELUS’s payout ratio is 263.42%.

About TELUS



TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

Featured Stories

