Bridgewater Associates LP Has $1.41 Million Position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Bridgewater Associates LP lessened its stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 887 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in Freshpet by 130.8% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Freshpet by 873.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Freshpet by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the 1st quarter worth about $143,000.

Freshpet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT opened at $69.98 on Thursday. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.13 and a 12 month high of $84.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $200.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Freshpet’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

FRPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens increased their price objective on Freshpet from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Freshpet from $78.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen began coverage on Freshpet in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Freshpet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Freshpet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.85.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

