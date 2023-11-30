Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of MongoDB Call Options (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 36,130 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,077% compared to the average daily volume of 1,660 call options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.27, for a total value of $100,491.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 34,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,129,069.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 134,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.20, for a total value of $43,844,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 218,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,357,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.27, for a total value of $100,491.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 34,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,129,069.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 328,654 shares of company stock worth $117,614,276 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 13.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,593,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,313,000 after purchasing an additional 897,911 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in MongoDB by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,970,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,332,000 after acquiring an additional 121,201 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in MongoDB by 87.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,733,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745,231 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in MongoDB by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,386,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,280,000 after acquiring an additional 24,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in MongoDB by 3,283,771.0% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,969 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB Trading Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ MDB opened at $420.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a PE ratio of -121.53 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. MongoDB has a twelve month low of $137.70 and a twelve month high of $439.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $360.95 and its 200 day moving average is $366.81.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $423.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.93 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 29.69% and a negative net margin of 16.21%. Research analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on MongoDB from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on MongoDB from $421.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on MongoDB from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on MongoDB from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on MongoDB from $435.00 to $484.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MongoDB has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $419.74.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

