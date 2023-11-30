Bridgewater Associates LP Has $1.43 Million Stake in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Bridgewater Associates LP trimmed its holdings in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,129 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.08% of Apollo Medical worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Apollo Medical by 36.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Apollo Medical by 91.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 49.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 5.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. 35.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Medical Stock Performance

Shares of Apollo Medical stock opened at $33.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.89 and a twelve month high of $40.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.82 and its 200 day moving average is $33.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Apollo Medical ( NASDAQ:AMEH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $348.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.80 million. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 9.90%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Apollo Medical in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

About Apollo Medical

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare company, provides medical care services in the United States. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

