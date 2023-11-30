Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Insider Steven B. Tanger Sells 64,212 Shares

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) insider Steven B. Tanger sold 64,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $1,637,406.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,062,771 shares in the company, valued at $27,100,660.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Price Performance
NYSE:SKT opened at $24.82 on Thursday. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.22 and a 52 week high of $26.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.
Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. This is an increase from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.54%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tanger Factory Outlet Centers
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.
Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile
Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT), a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers, fully or partially owns and/or manages a portfolio of 37 centers, including one center under development. Tanger's operating centers, which comprise approximately 14 million square feet, are located in 20 states and in Canada and are leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 600 different brand name companies.
