Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Insider Steven B. Tanger Sells 64,212 Shares

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) insider Steven B. Tanger sold 64,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $1,637,406.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,062,771 shares in the company, valued at $27,100,660.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Price Performance

NYSE:SKT opened at $24.82 on Thursday. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.22 and a 52 week high of $26.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. This is an increase from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKT. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 50.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 54,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 19,491 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 350,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,026,000 after purchasing an additional 10,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 89,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 11,053 shares in the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT), a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers, fully or partially owns and/or manages a portfolio of 37 centers, including one center under development. Tanger's operating centers, which comprise approximately 14 million square feet, are located in 20 states and in Canada and are leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 600 different brand name companies.

