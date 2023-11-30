Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey Sells 20,000 Shares

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 20,000 shares of Parkland stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.00, for a total transaction of C$860,000.00.

Robert Berthold Espey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Robert Berthold Espey sold 10,000 shares of Parkland stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.50, for a total transaction of C$445,000.00.

Parkland Stock Performance

TSE:PKI opened at C$43.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$41.52 and its 200 day moving average price is C$37.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.59, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Parkland Co. has a 12 month low of C$27.39 and a 12 month high of C$44.97.

Parkland Announces Dividend

Parkland ( TSE:PKI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C$0.47. The firm had revenue of C$8.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.57 billion. Parkland had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 1.35%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parkland Co. will post 3.3183183 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. Parkland’s payout ratio is 53.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Cormark set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Parkland in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$49.62.

Parkland Company Profile

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

