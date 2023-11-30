Bridgewater Associates LP Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Bridgewater Associates LP decreased its stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSA. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 398.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSA opened at $170.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.49 and a 200-day moving average of $163.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 205.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 12 month low of $122.57 and a 12 month high of $185.57.

MSA Safety ( NYSE:MSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.32. MSA Safety had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 31.60%. The business had revenue of $446.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is 226.51%.

Several analysts have weighed in on MSA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $196.00 price objective on shares of MSA Safety in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of MSA Safety from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.00.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and software that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

