Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Shares Sold by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP trimmed its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,704 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 284.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 37,215 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the first quarter valued at $441,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 30.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the first quarter valued at $551,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 37.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 8,745 shares during the period. 16.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPC stock opened at $25.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.01. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 12-month low of $19.96 and a 12-month high of $26.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 211.60 and a beta of 1.00.

Pilgrim’s Pride ( NASDAQ:PPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PPC shares. TheStreet downgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

