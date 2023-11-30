Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Stake Trimmed by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP lessened its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,568 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Kilroy Realty by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Kilroy Realty by 155.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 618.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2,747.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KRC shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Kilroy Realty from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Kilroy Realty from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Kilroy Realty from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.82.

Shares of KRC stock opened at $33.31 on Thursday. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $25.99 and a 12 month high of $44.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.19 and a 200-day moving average of $31.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.76%.

In other news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $136,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,952,973.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the "company", "Kilroy") is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, the Pacific Northwest and Austin, Texas. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

