Bridgewater Associates LP Purchases 488 Shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.14% of La-Z-Boy worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 60,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 218,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,319,000 after buying an additional 61,398 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 339,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,885,000 after buying an additional 137,032 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy during the 1st quarter valued at about $561,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 181,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,192,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Janet Kerr sold 4,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total value of $141,400.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,045.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

La-Z-Boy Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE LZB opened at $31.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.23 and its 200 day moving average is $29.82. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 12 month low of $22.65 and a 12 month high of $33.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.08.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.12. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $511.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

La-Z-Boy Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

Further Reading

