Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 10,137 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Bridgewater Associates LP trimmed its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 232,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,137 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 49.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 33.5% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the period. 43.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Down 1.2 %

TEVA opened at $9.69 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.76. The company has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.89, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.16. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52 week low of $7.09 and a 52 week high of $11.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 29.91% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

