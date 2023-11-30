Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 32,141 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Bridgewater Associates LP trimmed its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 78.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,704 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 32,141 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 99,910.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,691,018,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $350,886,409,000 after buying an additional 1,689,328,001 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,326,637 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,089,467,000 after buying an additional 855,220 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,283,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,275,277,000 after buying an additional 241,992 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,849,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,658,924,000 after buying an additional 232,080 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,445,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,422,977,000 after buying an additional 275,879 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HON opened at $194.26 on Thursday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $220.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $186.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.51.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.53%.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Honeywell International

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.