Bridgewater Associates LP Grows Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,796 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Polaris were worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Polaris by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Polaris by 11.0% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris during the second quarter worth about $294,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Polaris during the 1st quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Polaris in the 1st quarter valued at about $496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE PII opened at $85.91 on Thursday. Polaris Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.15 and a 1 year high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.69.

Polaris Announces Dividend

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.71. Polaris had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 51.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PII. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Polaris from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Polaris from $138.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Polaris in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Polaris from $122.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.33.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

